In morning, Avdiivka was subjected to massive artillery fire, - RMA. PHOTOS

In the middle of the night, the Russians launched 2 rocket attacks on Kramatorsk - fourteen rockets hit the industrial zone. Information about victims and damaged infrastructure was not received.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram of the head of the Donetsk RMA Pavlo Kyrylenko.

According to him, there were no casualties in the Donetsk direction. A private house was destroyed in Kurakhovo, and there were also raids on the outskirts of the villages. In Avdiivka - isolated flights at night, two massive artillery fire in the morning. In the Ocheretyn district, shelling on the outskirts of the villages - power lines were damaged.

"In the Horlivka direction, 1 person died and 2 were injured in Bakhmut, a private house and a high-rise building were damaged.

In the Toretsk direction, 4 houses were destroyed in Kurdiumivka, a house was damaged and cattle were slaughtered in Nelipivka. In the Soledar direction, there were isolated shellings near the villages, in Rozdolivka a private hangar was damaged," the message says.

In the Lysychansk direction, the shelling of Torske and Zarichne in the Lymansk community does not stop. We are setting the details.

It is dangerous to stay in the Donetsk region! Evacuate in time!

