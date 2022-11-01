ENG
Occupiers in Mariupol are massively refusing to pay for lost housing. DOCUMENT

In Mariupol, the occupiers are denying payments to citizens who have lost their homes.

This was informed by Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Censor.NET reports.

"The occupiers are massively refusing to pay for lost housing. The answers are in the standard genre of bureaucratic demagoguery. If translated to human terms, we will not give up and do not wait.
As expected, all the promises turned out to be another lie," he wrote.

