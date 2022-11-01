6 "Shahed-136" kamikaze drones were shot down at night - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS
On the night of October 31, three "Shahed-136" kamikaze drones were shot down, which attacked Ukraine from the north-eastern direction in the area of responsibility of the Air Command "East".
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Command.
Three "Shahed-136" were shot down by territorial defense units in the Poltava region, and three more - by fighter aircraft of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password