6 "Shahed-136" kamikaze drones were shot down at night - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of October 31, three "Shahed-136" kamikaze drones were shot down, which attacked Ukraine from the north-eastern direction in the area of responsibility of the Air Command "East".

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Command.

Three "Shahed-136" were shot down by territorial defense units in the Poltava region, and three more - by fighter aircraft of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

