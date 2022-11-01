Suspicion was reported to "head" of Kherson "seaport of Russian Federation" who facilitated water crossing of enemy ammunition across Dnipro, - SSU

The Security Service of Ukraine announced suspicion against the head of the Kherson "seaport of the Russian Federation", who facilitated the water crossing of enemy ammunition to the right bank of the Dnipro.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press center.

As noted, the Security Service continues to systematically expose traitors and collaborators who are in the captured areas of the South and East of our country. As a result of investigative and operational actions, three more enemy accomplices were notified of the suspicion of committing crimes against Ukraine.

"Among them is the head of the State Unitary Enterprise "Kherson Sea Trade Port" created by the aggressor. It was established that he ensured the transportation of military equipment and ammunition of the Russian Federation for the occupation group on the right bank of the Dnieper. For this, the company provided watercraft, which were used during the construction of bridge crossings across the Dnipro," the message reads.

Also, the "official" took part in the looting of seized enterprises of the region's water transport industry in order to transfer the stolen property to the benefit of the Russian Federation.

According to the investigation, the perpetrator is a former official of Ukrvodshlyakh. In June of this year, he voluntarily went to cooperate with the enemy and joined the ranks of the occupation administration of Kherson.

Currently, he has been notified of the suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 (treason committed under martial law) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

In addition, the criminal activity of the "head" of the village of Myrolyubivka, appointed by the invaders, has been documented in the Kherson region.

From the beginning of the occupation of the village, the intruder helped the invaders on his own initiative. He provided them with information about ATO participants and Ukrainian law enforcement officers.

He led representatives of the occupation authorities around the area, thereby helping them to form logistics.

Read more: Military aid that Ukraine received in 2022 is 14% less than Russia’s military budget, - Kyslytsia. INFOGRAPHICS

According to the SSU, another female collaborator was exposed in Luhansk region. She turned out to be the former director of the gymnasium in Bilovodsk, who voluntarily agreed to head the local lyceum subordinate to the occupation administration of the LPR.

At the instruction of the aggressor, she organized an "educational process" using Russian "textbooks" and "methodology", and sent teachers to the Russian Federation for "retraining".

While in the "post", the enemy accomplice agitated the children to support the occupiers and join their ranks in the future. In order to spread pro-Kremlin propaganda, she called for the creation of cells of the so-called "youth army" of the Russian Federation in captured schools.

Currently, the Security Service has established the whereabouts of all three criminals, documented their criminal actions and is conducting comprehensive measures to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The SSU emphasizes the inevitability of punishment for cooperation with the enemy.