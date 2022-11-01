ENG
US Deputy Secretary of State Donfried arrived on visit to Kyiv. PHOTO

US Deputy Secretary of State Karen Donfried arrived on a visit to Kyiv.

This was announced by the US ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, Censor.NET informs.

"Despite the new Russian strikes on critical infrastructure, I welcomed Deputy Secretary of State Karen Donfried to Kyiv so she could hear from Ukrainians how the United States can support Ukraine as it rebuilds and liberates territory in the face of ongoing shelling," Brink wrote on twitter.

