In Belarus, 3 Russian MiG-31Ks and their containers for "Kinjal" missiles were spotted - Mass media. PHOTOS

In Belarus, three MiG-31K of the Russian Air Force, which can carry Kh-47M2 "Kinjal" hypersonic missiles, continue to be stationed at the Machulyshchy airfield.

As Censor.NET informs, the Norwegian publication Faktisk writes about it.

Fresh satellite images obtained by Fact Verifiable from Planet Labs show three Russian MiG-31K jets on the ground at Machulyshchi Air Base south of Minsk at 09:41 a.m. on Monday.

Belarus does not have such planes.

The same planes can also be seen on the satellite image of the morning of October 18.

Monitoring group "Belarusian Gayun" notes: "The latest photos show three MiG-31K supersonic fighter-interceptors of the Russian Air Force, which can carry Kh-47M2 Kinzhal hypersonic aeroballistic missiles and are capable of launching them at a distance of 2,000 km. These fighters with registration numbers: RF-92462, RF-92339, and RF-92333"