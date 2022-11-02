Bodies of couple shot by Russian military in Vysokopillia, Kherson region, were exhumed. PHOTOS

Prosecutors continue to record the crimes of the Russian military in the Kherson region - the bodies of the shot couple were exhumed in the village of Vysokopillia, Beryslav district.

This is stated in the message of the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET reports.

"Prosecutors of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, together with police investigators and forensic experts, conducted an exhumation and examination of the bodies of two civilians of the Beryslav district who were killed by the Russian military," the message states.

According to the investigation, on June 1, 2022, during the occupation of the town of Visokopyla, a soldier of the Russian army shot an unarmed local couple in their own yard. They died on the spot from gunshot wounds. Later, the man and woman were buried by fellow villagers.

"During the procedural actions, the law enforcement officers established the place of burial of the deceased at the local cemetery and exhumed two bodies with signs of violent death, which are sent for appropriate expert research," the report says.

A pre-trial investigation into the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) is ongoing.

