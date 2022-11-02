Poland took away from Russian Embassy a recreation center near Warsaw. PHOTOS

Polish Forest Protection Service has taken control of Skubianka resort near Warsaw, which had been leased by Soviet and then Russian embassies since 1980s - contract was annulled after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

It was reported by Ministry of Climate and Environment, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"The forest guard today seized and arrested the property rented by the Russian Embassy. The sanatorium, located in the Zegrze forestry within Skubianka, was rented by the Soviet embassy back in the 1980s," the statement reads.

Deputy Minister Edward Siarka specified, that in mid-April, the State Forestry Agency terminated the contract with the Russian Embassy due to non-payment of rent - 12 thousand zlotys per month. He added that, despite repeated appeals, the Russian Embassy did not remove things from the recreation center, so, according to him, "today we have started confiscating the property." He added that currently an inventory and technical assessment is being carried out.

According to the head of the State Forestry Agency of Poland Jozef Kubica, "all legal aspects have been exhausted", and "the Russian side will have no grounds to claim any rights". In addition to non-payment of rent, the reason for the termination of the contract was the Russian aggression against Ukraine, he added.

The Skubianka recreation center on the Zegrze River includes two hotels, two villas, eight cottages and an administrative part. In February, Russia stopped paying for the lease of the resort, after which in April the Polish State Forestry Agency initiated termination of the contract and sued the Russian embassy.

The spokesman of the Polish State Forests Michal Gzowski reported, that "the Center is completely devastated. The Russians destroyed everything, even tore the cables from the walls".

