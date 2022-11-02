ENG
Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminate commander of Rashist helicopter regiment Lieutenant Colonel Zangiyev. PHOTO

Blogger, Ukrainian Armed Forces officer Anatoliy Shtefan published information about liquidation of Russian lieutenant colonel, helicopter regiment commander Vyacheslav Zangiev.

As informed Censor.NЕТ, he reported about it on Twitter.

"The commander of helicopter regiment Lieutenant Colonel Zangiev Vyacheslav has been successfully demobilized", - the blogger noted.

Read more: AFU eliminated more than 12,800 Russian occupiers in October: This is record result for all time. INFOGRAPHICS

Author: 

