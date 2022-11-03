Russian military carried out massive attacks on the Dnipropetrovsk region, 4 "Shahed-136" kamikaze drones were shot down over region. PHOTOS

At night, the occupiers carried out massive attacks on the Dnipropetrovsk region, without any casualties or injuries.

As reported by Censor.NET, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Valentyn Reznychenko, reported this on Telegram.

"It was a tense night of massive attacks. During the night, our guys sent another swarm of enemy drones to rest.

Defenders from the Air Command "East" destroyed 4 kamikazes "Shahed-136" drones over the region. They were shot down over the Nikopol district.

There were also arrivals. The Russians struck the energy and water infrastructure facilities in Kryvy Rih. There is serious destruction. All services are working.

In Pavlohrad, the enemy targeted an industrial enterprise. Restoration work is ongoing.

In the Nikopol region, the Russians covered two districts - Nikopols and Marhanets - with "Hrads" and heavy artillery.

A gas station opened in Nikopol. The fire has already been put out. Shells damaged housing, a college, a furniture factory, and an industrial enterprise.

In the Marhanets district, enemy shells left more than 1,000 families without electricity. Energy workers are already repairing the lines.

Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries everywhere.

