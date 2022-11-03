Ukraine returned 107 soldiers from captivity, including 74 defenders of "Azovstal". VIDEO&PHOTOS

Ukraine returned 107 military personnel from Russian captivity. Six of them are officers, others are privates and sergeants.

This was announced by the head of the PO Andrii Yermak, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, we conducted another exchange of prisoners. We managed to free 107 soldiers - 6 officers, 101 privates and a sergeant. These are our guys from the Armed Forces, Navy, Territorial Defense, SBS, NPU, SSTЫ, national guardsmen, including three "Azov soldiers". 74 soldiers defended "Azovstal "Some volunteers flew by helicopter to Mariupol to save lives and fight for the city," the report says.

"We returned home many wounded in the battles. In particular, we managed to exchange seriously wounded and bedridden from Mariupol, from "Azovstal", guys with shrapnel wounds of arms and legs, gunshot wounds of various parts of the body. There are people with amputated limbs and burns who do not feel part of the face, with infected wounds. There is also a wounded fighter as a result of the explosion in the Olenivska colony. Many of our guys were injured back in March. The state will do everything necessary to help each of them," Yermak added.

Read more: Hromov on possible Russian attack on Kyiv: Armed Forces will try to overtake enemy



