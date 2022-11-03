ENG
Kuleba showed part of Iranian drone to heads of foreign affairs of G7 countries online. PHOTO

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba held an online meeting with the heads of foreign affairs of the G7 countries and showed them part of an Iranian drone.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Even though the connection was interrupted due to a power cut, I managed to reach the G7 foreign ministers.
Key signals: power transformers, anti-aircraft and anti-missile defense, NATO-standard tanks, new weapons to support Ukraine's offensive, sanctions, responsibility for the crime of aggression against Ukraine," the minister wrote on Twitter.

Kuleba also said that during the address, he showed the ministers a part of the Iranian-made drone that recently attacked Kyiv.

"Iran must stop supplying Russia with weapons that are used to kill Ukrainians, otherwise it will face even tougher global pressure and consequences," the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

