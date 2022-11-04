ENG
Ruscists shelled Kupiansk district at night: rockets hit territory of agricultural enterprises. PHOTOS

Russian invaders hit Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region with rockets.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor's Office of the Kharkiv region, Censor.NET informs.

"According to the investigation, on November 4, at around 3:30 a.m., the occupiers launched a rocket attack on Shevchenkove village of Kupiansk district. The rockets hit the territory of two agricultural enterprises: the elevators were damaged," the report says.

Previously, the occupiers shelled the settlement with S-300 missiles from the territory of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

Read more: Ruscists attacked three districts of Kharkiv region - Synehubov

