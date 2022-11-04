In Belarus, in addition to MiGs and "Kinzhal", many Russian tents with military personnel were spotted. PHOTOS

In addition to Russian MiG-31K aircraft and containers where Kinzhal missiles can be stored, tents with Russian military personnel have appeared on training grounds in Belarus.

"Radio Liberty" writes about this with reference to Planet Labs satellite images, Censor.NET reports.

In particular, a large number of military tents and equipment can be seen at the 230th combined military training ground "Obuz-Lisnovsky" near Baranovichi (Brest region). The photos were taken on October 31, but, according to the publication, military personnel and equipment began arriving at the training ground after October 16.





The picture shows two tent camps. The dimensions of the larger one are 150x220 meters (more than two football fields - ed.). Next to it is another tent city - 90x90 meters.

It is noted that in total at least 150 tents were delivered there. Near them are about 200 units of military equipment, mostly trucks.

To the north of the camp is a field hospital measuring 100 by 80 meters - it is like a football field.

At least 40 tents with a total area of 100 by 60 meters can be seen in the northernmost part of the training center.

Another tent camp measuring 50 by 160 meters - there are at least 35 military tents - was spotted at the "Repishcha" military training ground near Osypovychy (Mohylliv region).





Nearby is a parking lot for equipment (150 by 150 meters), and there are trucks and several howitzer-like machines on it.

To the north of the landfill is the Vereytsi station, where a train is parked, from which equipment is unloaded. Part of the equipment is already standing on the road towards the landfill.

Satellite images of the "Lasvid" training ground near Vitebsk show that tents began to appear there after October 11, later the first equipment arrived - and the camp began to grow.



