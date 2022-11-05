Russians fired almost 40 shells at Nikopol, damaged residential buildings, gas pipeline, lyceum, industrial and transport enterprises. PHOTOS

At night, the occupiers covered Nikopol district with fire from "Grad" and heavy artillery.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Valentin Reznichenko, reported this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"The night against Saturday was hot. Our air defense stood out again.

Troops from the "East" air command destroyed another enemy "Shakhed". A moving ammunition was shot down in the Synelnyki district.

The Russians once again covered Nikopolshchyna with fire from Grady and heavy artillery. Shots were fired from the temporarily occupied Energodar on three communities - Chervonogrihorivska, Marganetska and Nikopolska.

Nikopol got the most. The enemy directed almost 40 shells at the night city.

Two fires broke out. Firefighters have already extinguished the flames.

One and a half dozen high-rise and private buildings, utility buildings and a gas pipeline were mutilated.

Russian shells also hit the local lyceum, industrial and transport enterprises. Damaged production facilities and property.

Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries everywhere," the message reads.

It is noted that in other areas the night passed with a siren, but without attacks, and for the moment it is calm.

