At night, occupiers attacked Vilnius region of Zaporizhzhia region with S300 missiles - Starukh. PHOTOS

The enemy continues to carry out insidious night attacks on the free lands of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Oleksandr Starukh, the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA, reported this on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, today after midnight, the enemy attacked the Vilnius region with S300 missiles. Buildings of three enterprises and cars were damaged as a result of the strikes.

"Fortunately, people remained unharmed. Despite all the tricks of the enemy, we continue to strengthen the defense and move towards victory!" - the message reads.

