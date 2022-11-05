Occupiers launched rocket attack on Druzhkivka. Lyman came under artillery fire, - RMA. PHOTOS

In the middle of the night, the Russians launched a rocket attack on Druzhkivka - they hit the green zone, without casualties or damage.

This was announced by the head of Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, there are no casualties in the Donetsk direction, but there is destruction: a private house was damaged in Kurakhivka, and a church caught fire in Heorhiivka of the Marin community.

"On the Horlivsky direction, Bakhmut was the most affected: 1 person died, an administration building and a private house were damaged. Shelling also took place on the outskirts of Toretsk and Svitlodarsk communities - no casualties. On the Lysychansky direction, Lyman came under artillery fire at night. We are establishing information about the victims and the extent of the destruction," - Kyrylenko noted.

"Every day the Russians hit civilians - every day there are dead and wounded. It is dangerous to stay in the region!" - he appeals to the residents of the region.

