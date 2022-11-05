ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11519 visitors online
News Photo War
4 788 3

Embassy of Ukraine in Germany turned off evening lighting as sign of solidarity: We will turn it on after victory. PHOTOS

The Embassy of Ukraine in Germany decided to turn off the evening lighting of the building as a sign of solidarity with Ukraine, which was partially left without lighting due to Russian shelling.

The Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany, Oleksiy Makeev, announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"As a sign of solidarity with all of Ukraine, which today is often left without electricity due to Russian bombings; with our warriors of light - energy workers; with Germany, which has also gone into austerity mode - we turn off the evening lighting of the Ukrainian Embassy in Germany," wrote Makeev.

He added that the lighting will be returned after the victory of Ukraine.

"The light is with us. And the yellow-blue flag," the diplomat added.

See more: "Judge" from occupied Yevpatoria, who contributed to new deportation of Crimeans to Siberia, was exposed - SSU. PHOTOS

Embassy of Ukraine in Germany turned off evening lighting as sign of solidarity: We will turn it on after victory 01
Embassy of Ukraine in Germany turned off evening lighting as sign of solidarity: We will turn it on after victory 02

Author: 

Germany (1437) embassy (142) electric power (467) Oleksii Makeev (17)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 