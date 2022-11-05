Embassy of Ukraine in Germany turned off evening lighting as sign of solidarity: We will turn it on after victory. PHOTOS

The Embassy of Ukraine in Germany decided to turn off the evening lighting of the building as a sign of solidarity with Ukraine, which was partially left without lighting due to Russian shelling.

The Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany, Oleksiy Makeev, announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"As a sign of solidarity with all of Ukraine, which today is often left without electricity due to Russian bombings; with our warriors of light - energy workers; with Germany, which has also gone into austerity mode - we turn off the evening lighting of the Ukrainian Embassy in Germany," wrote Makeev.

He added that the lighting will be returned after the victory of Ukraine.

"The light is with us. And the yellow-blue flag," the diplomat added.

