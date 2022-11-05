For first time in several years, train from the DPRK arrived in Russian Federation. Perhaps with weapons, - Analysts. PHOTOS

Satellites recorded the first train in several years that arrived on the territory of Russia from North Korea. Earlier, the United States said that the DPRK secretly transfers ammunition to the Russians.

The train was detected thanks to satellite images. Employees of the analytical center 38 North, which investigates events in North Korea, drew attention to it, Censor.NET reports.

"At 10:24 a.m. local time (01:24 UTC) on Friday morning, a stack of three closed cars was seen on one of the tracks next to the cargo handling area. The eastern car is light blue, the second one appears darker blue, and the rear car is reddish-brown in color," the analysts said in the publication.

They note that it is impossible to determine the purpose of the train from the photo.

The day before, the United States announced that Pyongyang secretly transfers ammunition to Russia.

According to experts, this train may not be the only one that has crossed the border in recent months. In particular, there was another flight earlier this week. According to the media, 30 horses were transported by rail from Russia to North Korea - a "gift" from Vladimir Putin to the leader of the DPRK, Kim Jong Un. However, the satellites did not record this cargo.

The 800-meter Korean-Russian Friendship Bridge is the only land connection between the countries. North Korea ended this connection in February 2020 when it closed its borders due to the pandemic. In September of this year, Pyongyang and Moscow agreed on the restoration of railway connections.

