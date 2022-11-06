ENG
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine
Pyrotechnicians of State Emergency Service defused more than 2,200 explosive objects in de-occupied territory of Kharkiv region during day. PHOTOS

Last day, 30 pyrotechnic units of the State Emergency Service inspected and cleaned more than 10 hectares of de-occupied territories in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service of the Kharkiv region, Censor.NET informs.

"During the past 24 hours, 30 pyrotechnic units of the State Emergency Service continued humanitarian demining of de-occupied territories. 158 pyrotechnicians and 58 units of equipment worked. They examined and cleared the territory with a total area of more than 10 hectares, removed and neutralized 2,241 explosive objects," the message says.

The main efforts of the pyrotechnic units were aimed at critical infrastructure objects, demining of water, gas, heat, and electricity networks, as well as at the inspection of the private residential sector in the Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Izium, and Chuhuiiv districts of the region. Over the past day, pyrotechnicians have inspected about 4 km of power lines and 2.3 km of highways.

From September 8 to November 6, 1,422 hectares of land, 196 km of roads, 389 km of power lines, 131 km of railway tracks, and 178 km of gas pipelines were surveyed in the de-occupied territory of the Kharkiv region. 37,915 units of explosive objects were detected and neutralized.

Read more: Enemy continues to shell Kharkiv region and tried to go on offensive in area of Zybyne, - Synehubov

