Large-scale fire broke out in Belgorod region. According to preliminary data, oil depot is on fire. PHOTOS

A large-scale fire broke out in the Belgorod region of Russia today, November 6. The Russian authorities announce the "arrival".

This was reported by the governor of the Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov, Censor.NET informs.

"An industrial facility came under fire in the Graivoronsk city district. A tank with a solvent was destroyed. There were no casualties. All emergency services are working on the spot," Gladkov said.

According to local Telegram channels, the fire occurred at an oil depot in Khotmyzhsk.

"The oil depot in Khotmyzhsk is on fire. Many people are talking about the arrival of the flight. We are clarifying," the message says.

