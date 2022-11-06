During day, Russians shelled 7 settlements in Donetsk region. There are dead and wounded. PHOTOS

The Russian army shelled Avdiivka, Toretsk, Velyka Novosilka, Pivnichne, Karlivka, Netaylove, and Umanske.

This was reported by the communications department of the Donetsk region police, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy used "Uragan", "Hrad", artillery against the civilian population. 21 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged - 18 residential buildings, the administrative building of the urban territorial community, an economic structure, and a car.

Two missile strikes on Lyman and shelling from "Hrads" in Avdiivka were recorded. Russian shells hit the residents' homes. According to preliminary data, no one was injured. The enemy attacked Toretsk with "Uragan" anti-aircraft missiles and artillery, civilians were killed and wounded, four houses were damaged," the report says.

