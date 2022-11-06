ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11807 visitors online
News Photo War
17 543 17

Fighters of 30th SMB are holding defense and inflicting heavy losses on enemy in direction of Bakhmut. PHOTOS

The Bakhmut direction is currently one of the hottest on the Eastern Front. Fighters of the 30th SMB reliably hold the defense and inflict heavy losses on the enemy

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the 30th separate mechanized brigade named after Prince Konstantin Ostrozky.

"Indomitable Bakhmut. The Bakhmut direction is one of the hottest on the Eastern Front. The insolent Russians attack Ukrainian positions day and night in any weather. But the fighters of the 30th SMB reliably hold the defense and inflict insane losses on the enemy. For your attention - a photo report from near Bakhmut about the combat days of our soldiers," the message reads.

Fighters of 30th SMB are holding defense and inflicting heavy losses on enemy in direction of Bakhmut 01
Fighters of 30th SMB are holding defense and inflicting heavy losses on enemy in direction of Bakhmut 02
Fighters of 30th SMB are holding defense and inflicting heavy losses on enemy in direction of Bakhmut 03
Fighters of 30th SMB are holding defense and inflicting heavy losses on enemy in direction of Bakhmut 04
Fighters of 30th SMB are holding defense and inflicting heavy losses on enemy in direction of Bakhmut 05
Fighters of 30th SMB are holding defense and inflicting heavy losses on enemy in direction of Bakhmut 06
Fighters of 30th SMB are holding defense and inflicting heavy losses on enemy in direction of Bakhmut 07
Fighters of 30th SMB are holding defense and inflicting heavy losses on enemy in direction of Bakhmut 08
Fighters of 30th SMB are holding defense and inflicting heavy losses on enemy in direction of Bakhmut 09
Fighters of 30th SMB are holding defense and inflicting heavy losses on enemy in direction of Bakhmut 10
Fighters of 30th SMB are holding defense and inflicting heavy losses on enemy in direction of Bakhmut 11
Fighters of 30th SMB are holding defense and inflicting heavy losses on enemy in direction of Bakhmut 12
Fighters of 30th SMB are holding defense and inflicting heavy losses on enemy in direction of Bakhmut 13
Fighters of 30th SMB are holding defense and inflicting heavy losses on enemy in direction of Bakhmut 14
Fighters of 30th SMB are holding defense and inflicting heavy losses on enemy in direction of Bakhmut 15
Fighters of 30th SMB are holding defense and inflicting heavy losses on enemy in direction of Bakhmut 16
Fighters of 30th SMB are holding defense and inflicting heavy losses on enemy in direction of Bakhmut 17
Fighters of 30th SMB are holding defense and inflicting heavy losses on enemy in direction of Bakhmut 18
Fighters of 30th SMB are holding defense and inflicting heavy losses on enemy in direction of Bakhmut 19
Fighters of 30th SMB are holding defense and inflicting heavy losses on enemy in direction of Bakhmut 20
Fighters of 30th SMB are holding defense and inflicting heavy losses on enemy in direction of Bakhmut 21

Watch more: Ukraine has already received from Italy heavy long-range artillery, self-propelled guns, M113 tracked vehicles, missile complexes, projectiles of various calibers, - Vereshchuk

Author: 

Bakhmut (798) 30th separate mechanized brigade (66)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 