Fighters of 30th SMB are holding defense and inflicting heavy losses on enemy in direction of Bakhmut. PHOTOS
The Bakhmut direction is currently one of the hottest on the Eastern Front. Fighters of the 30th SMB reliably hold the defense and inflict heavy losses on the enemy
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the 30th separate mechanized brigade named after Prince Konstantin Ostrozky.
"Indomitable Bakhmut. The Bakhmut direction is one of the hottest on the Eastern Front. The insolent Russians attack Ukrainian positions day and night in any weather. But the fighters of the 30th SMB reliably hold the defense and inflict insane losses on the enemy. For your attention - a photo report from near Bakhmut about the combat days of our soldiers," the message reads.
