Odesa City Council is preparing monument to Catherine II for dismantling, - "Dumskaya". PHOTOS

The Odesa City Council explained that the monument to Catherine II was surrounded by a fence and covered with black polyethylene in preparation for dismantling.

This is reported by the Odesa publication "Dumskaya", Censor.NET informs.

"The monument to Catherine II on the square of the same name in Odesa was surrounded by a fence in preparation for the dismantling of the sculptural composition. This was reported by the Odesa City Hall," the publication says.

According to the correspondent of "Dumskaya", the height of the fence around the monument to the Russian empress has already reached seven meters. Apparently, utility workers intend to completely cover the sculptural composition with fiberboard plates.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the monument was surrounded by a fence and covered with black polyethylene.

We will remind you that on November 2, unknown people put an executioner's cap on the head of the monument, and put a whip in Kateryna's hands.

The Odesa City Council conducted a survey among citizens on what to do with the monument. The majority spoke in favor of dismantling the monument.











