Russians fired 72 shells at Vorozhba in Sumy region: one woman was killed, one was injured. PHOTOS

the Russians fired 72 shells at Vorozhba in Sumy region, one woman was killed and one was injured

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram channel of the head of the RMA of the Sumy region, Dmytro Zhivytsky.

"In one day, 72 (!) shells arrived in the Vorozhbyan community from Russia.

At noon, the enemy fired from barrel artillery. The "arrivals" were on the streets, in the yards of local residents, and there were also direct hits into buildings.

Later, the same community was also shelled from the rocket salvo system (MLRS).

3 private houses were badly damaged. Little survived from one house. The summer kitchen, bathhouse and barns were also destroyed.

Electricity grids were damaged and gas pipes were broken by fragments.

Emergency crews are on site.

Shells were also exploding near an apartment building. Three apartments were damaged: broken windows, torn window frames, doors.

Unfortunately, we have a fatal case. A local 62-year-old woman who was in the garden during the shelling was killed by shrapnel.

The shell exploded just a few meters away from her.

Another local resident was injured," Zhyvytsky said.

"Due to Russian terrorist attacks today, the railway infrastructure on the section between Sumy and Konotop was damaged. Everyone who is on trains within the Sumy region or has plans to go in the near future - follow the messages. Evacuation and pick-up will be organized," he added later.











