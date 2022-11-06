ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11807 visitors online
News Photo War
4 591 5

Russian anti-tank shell hits civilian car in Kharkiv region, driver wounded - National Police. PHOTOS

A 45-year-old resident of Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region was wounded as a result of artillery shelling by Russian occupants on November 6.

It was informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to press office of Kharkiv region National Police.

Russian anti-tank shell hits civilian car in Kharkiv region, driver wounded - National Police 01

"The explosion occurred between two settlements. According to preliminary information, an enemy anti-tank shell hit the car of a civilian, a local resident. The man was driving home. He was injured. The police together with the servicemen took the victim to a medical institution," - the statement reads.

Russian anti-tank shell hits civilian car in Kharkiv region, driver wounded - National Police 02

See more: Ruscists shelled Kupiansk district at night: rockets hit territory of agricultural enterprises. PHOTOS


Russian anti-tank shell hits civilian car in Kharkiv region, driver wounded - National Police 03

The issue of initiating criminal proceedings under Art.438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is being decided.

Author: 

shoot out (13216) police forces (1545) Kharkivshchyna (1976)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 