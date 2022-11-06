Russian anti-tank shell hits civilian car in Kharkiv region, driver wounded - National Police. PHOTOS

A 45-year-old resident of Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region was wounded as a result of artillery shelling by Russian occupants on November 6.

It was informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to press office of Kharkiv region National Police.

"The explosion occurred between two settlements. According to preliminary information, an enemy anti-tank shell hit the car of a civilian, a local resident. The man was driving home. He was injured. The police together with the servicemen took the victim to a medical institution," - the statement reads.

See more: Ruscists shelled Kupiansk district at night: rockets hit territory of agricultural enterprises. PHOTOS





The issue of initiating criminal proceedings under Art.438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is being decided.