Occupiers claim shelling of Donetsk, building of railway administration is on fire. VIDEO&PHOTOS
A large-scale fire broke out in the center of Donetsk - the premises of the railway administration were occupied.
As Censor.NET informs, Oleksiy Kulemzin, the so-called head of the Donetsk administration appointed by the occupiers, wrote about this on Telegram.
"Tonight, as a result of a direct hit to the building of the Donetsk Railway Authority in the Voroshilovsky district, the wall between the 3rd and 4th floors was pierced, and a fire broke out," he wrote
He later added: "According to information at 6:30 a.m.: shelling of the building of the Railway Administration at 3:10 a.m., 3 "HIMARS" MLRS shells."
