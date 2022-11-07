Day in Donetsk region: missile strikes on Kramatorsk, shelling of number of settlements. PHOTOS

At dawn, the Russians fired 4 rockets at Kramatorsk - according to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the extent of the destruction is being established.

"On the Volnovasky direction, there was intense shelling of Vugledar and Pavlivka during the night - without casualties.

In the Donetsk direction, 2 people were injured in Krasnohorivka, shelling of Mariinka and Heorhiivka was recorded. In Avdiivka, there were isolated flights over the old and central parts of the city at night - without casualties," the report says.

Kyrylenko also informs that the Russians did the most damage to Bakhmut in the Horlivsky direction - they killed 1 person and injured 2 more. They damaged 5 private houses, 1 multi-story building, and 1 enterprise. In the Soledar district, intense shelling took place near Yakovlivka and Bakhmutske, and the outskirts of the Toretsk and Svitlodar districts were also under fire.

"In the Lysychansk direction, the Russians injured 1 resident of Lyman, and the constant shelling of Torske and Zarichne does not stop. We are documenting all Russian crimes. They will be responsible for everything!" - summarizes the head of the region.

