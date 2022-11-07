ENG
Russians fired two rockets at high-rise building in Lyman. Another 7 settlements of Donetsk region are under enemy fire. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russian troops have carried out 14 shellings. There are wounded and dead civilians.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the National Police.

"Two missile strikes in Lyman have been documented, there are injuries," the report says.

It is noted. that the Russian army struck the cities of Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Lyman, Mariinka, the town of Velyka Novosilka, and the villages of Karlivka, Krasnohorivka.

"The enemy used rocket systems, artillery, mortars against the civilian population. 11 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged - 9 residential buildings, a kindergarten, a warehouse. The loudest was in Bakhmut. During the day, the Rashists shelled the city five times, killing and wounding civilians One multi-apartment house and six private houses were destroyed," the police of the Donetsk region added.

