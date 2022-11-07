More than 1,500 new graves were found near Mariupol, - BBC. PHOTOS

More than 1,500 new graves have been dug at a mass burial site near Mariupol, according to an analysis of new satellite images taken by the BBC.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the BBC.

"The latest Maxar satellite images show that three mass grave sites near Mariupol, located in Old Crimea, Mangush, and Vynohradne, have been steadily increasing since the spring," the report said.

The Center for Information Resilience analyzed images of the village of Stary Krym for the BBC Panorama program and concluded that more than 1,500 new graves had been dug there since the last analysis of the images in June. In total, experts estimate that more than 4,600 graves have been dug near Mariupol since the beginning of the war, although the exact number of people buried there is impossible to ascertain.

According to witnesses, the occupation authorities began to remove bodies from the rubble of destroyed buildings in the city and take them away for burial. Recently, 800 fresh graves appeared at the mass burial site in Vynohradne near Mariupol.

