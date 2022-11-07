During occupation of Izium district, Russian military shot cars with civilians at close range. PHOTOS

Under the procedural leadership of the Izium district prosecutor’s office of the Kharkiv region, a pre-trial investigation was started on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"On April 16, residents of the village of Spivakivka tried to evacuate from the war zone in three cars. One car managed to leave, the other two were shot at close range by Russian soldiers as they left the village. According to preliminary information, the occupiers were firing from automatic firearms - submachine guns and machine guns," the message reads.

On November 6, the investigation-prosecutor team exhumed the body of a 37-year-old man, the driver of one of the cars. During his superficial examination, 4 bullet wounds were found: three in the back and one more in the pelvis. Currently, the body of the deceased has been sent for examination.

Four people were saved by the villagers, who provided them with medical assistance. All victims are currently being identified.

