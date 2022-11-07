Russians fired at fire department in Lyman, chief was wounded, - State Emergency Service. PHOTO

The Russian military launched a missile attack on a fire station in de-occupied Lyman. The head of the unit was injured.

As Censor.NET informs, Veronika Bakhal, spokeswoman of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Donetsk region, informed Suspilne about this.

The territory of the fire station came under rocket fire on the night of November 4-5. The building and the surrounding area were damaged. The head of the fire department was injured. Currently, his condition is satisfactory, he does not require hospitalization, the press service said.

"For the past four days, the de-occupied Liman has been under enemy fire. The intensity of the shelling is astonishing. The enemy projectile did not miss our Liman unit of the State Emergency Service," Veronika Bachal said.

According to Veronika Bachal, the territory of the fire department in Lyman was attacked several times. After the deoccupation of the city, the rescuers restored the territory of the unit and were involved in eliminating the consequences of shelling.

