Consequences of yesterday’s shelling of Sumy region border: farms and power lines were damaged. PHOTOS

As a result of yesterday’s shelling of the Bilopillia district in the Sumy region, local farms and power lines were damaged.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the State Border Service.

As noted, the fire was fired at the community from 120-mm mortars three times in the afternoon. A total of 25 arrivals from the area of the Russian settlement Velele have been counted.

"In general, on November 7, the territories of Nova Sloboda, Krasnopillia, and Bilopillia district were also under fire," the message says.

