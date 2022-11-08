ENG
Russians shelled 15 settlements in Donetsk region. There are dead and wounded. PHOTOS

The Russian occupiers destroyed and damaged 20 civilian objects in Donetsk region - 16 residential buildings, two factories, an economic building, and a car.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the National Police.

"The enemy fired shells at the cities of Kramatorsk, Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Krasnohorivka, Toretsk, Vuhledar, Kurakhove, Chasiv Yar, Soledar, Velyka Novosilka, Hostre, New York, Petrivka, the villages of Krasnohorivka, Karlivka. The occupiers fired from aircraft, air defense systems S-300, "Hrad" anti-aircraft missile defense system, artillery, mortars," the message says.

Four S-300 missile strikes on Kramatorsk were recorded. Russian shells hit the infrastructure. According to preliminary data, no one was injured.

"The Russian airstrike was carried out in Krasnohorivka, three private houses were damaged, there were dead and wounded. The Russian military fired rocket artillery at Bakhmut. There are people killed and injured, one multi-apartment house and 2 private houses were destroyed. We have wounded people in Soledar and Vuhledar," added the police of the Donetsk region.

The police and SSU opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.




See more: Russians fired two rockets at high-rise building in Lyman. Another 7 settlements of Donetsk region are under enemy fire. PHOTOS


