Ruscists hit civilian infrastructure of Kherson Region: There are wounded and dead. PHOTOS

The Russian army continues to launch rocket attacks on the civilian infrastructure of the Kherson region, in particular, on power lines, educational and preschool institutions.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the data of the regional police.

Thus, the invaders once again shelled the liberated settlements of the Beryslav district that were close to the combat zone.

"There, private houses, solar power plants, and agricultural machinery were destroyed by "Hrad" and artillery installations, and there are injured and dead people. In Zolota Balka, rockets hit the building of a secondary school, after which a fire broke out there, previously there were no casualties.

In some villages, there is not a single surviving shop, pharmacy, or cafe, the houses of the locals are not suitable for living. Over the past day, the police opened 45 criminal proceedings based on the facts of Russian aggression," the report said.

At the same time, outside Velyka Oleksandrivka, as a result of shelling from a rocket salvo system, an electric pole, which was previously used to ensure the village's electricity supply, was damaged. With constant shelling and deliberate destruction of electrical poles, the occupiers do not allow energy companies to restore electricity supply in recently liberated settlements.

