Occupiers struck another blow in Kramatorsk, child was wounded, - RMA. PHOTOS

The Russians struck another blow in Kramatorsk - a child was injured.

This was announced by the head of Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, the victim of the shelling was an eight-year-old boy.

"Shells landed in the area of ​​one of the local schools - both the school building and nearby residential buildings were damaged. Kramatorsk is far from the first time it has come under enemy fire - and we can be sure that it will not be the last. The Russians will pound the city until we drive them out away from our land," the message reads.

"Civilians should leave the region - this especially applies to families with children. The responsibility for children's lives lies primarily with their parents. Do not be frivolous! Evacuate!" - adds the head of the region.

