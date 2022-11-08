In Izuym, local residents showed place of 3340 Russian ammunition storage - Police. PHOTOS

In Izyum district citizens joined voluntary collection of weapons and ammunition

It was reported in Telegram-channel of Kharkiv Regional Police, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Local residents brought to the Izyum District Police Department 2 units of military rifled weapons and pointed to the place of storage of 3340 ammunition located at the former positions of the Russian military". - the statement reads.

Law enforcement officers also reminded that persons who voluntarily handed over unregistered weapons, ammunition and explosive materials are exempt from criminal and administrative liability.

