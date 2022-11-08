Zelenskiy met with popular American actor Sean Penn - talked about support for Ukraine and visited Alley of Courage in Kyiv. PHOTOS

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had a meeting with American actor, film director, screenwriter and producer, Oscar winner Sean Penn, who is visiting Ukraine for a third time since Russian full-scale invasion.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was informed by Press office of the Head of the State.

The statement reads: "The Head of State thanked Sean Penn for the attention and support of Ukraine and its people since the beginning of this war.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke about the current situation in the country. The interlocutors discussed opportunities to support Ukraine and maintain the world's attention to the tragic events taking place.

Sean Penn said he continued working on his film about Ukraine.

The American artist brought his Oscar statuette and handed it to the President as a symbol of faith in our country's victory. The award will stay in Ukraine until the end of the war.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy presented Sean Penn with the Third Degree Order of Merit for significant personal services in strengthening interstate cooperation, support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, significant contribution to the promotion of the Ukrainian state in the world.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Sean Penn also visited the Alley of Courage on Constitution Square in Kyiv. On this Alley, next to the names of many world leaders who helped Ukraine during the full-scale invasion of Russia, there is also a name plaque of Sean Penn.

The Head of State emphasized that the Alley of Courage began with the plaque dedicated to the American actor and director, because he visited Ukraine on the first day of the Russian full scale invasion, February 24, to record the events in our country and convey the truth about the Russian aggression to the world.

"We are extremely grateful to all the people who came personally to support Ukraine and our citizens. And we wanted to have a place where modern and future generations of Ukrainians will remember those brave people who were with Ukraine from the very beginning," Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

The actor noted that he was very touched by this dedication. According to him, it is a great honor for him, and this place will now be one of the most significant in his life, along with the places where his daughter and son were born, of which he is very proud."

