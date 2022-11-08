ENG
Two road repairmen killed as a result of anti-tank mine explosion in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

Two employees of a road repair company were killed as a result of an anti-tank mine explosion in Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv region.

It was informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to press office of Kharkiv Oblast' Prosecutor's.

According to investigation, on November 8, around 15 o'clock, on the Chuhuiv-Milove highway near the turn to the village of Chkalovske, two workers of a road repair company were killed and two more were injured as a result of an anti-tank mine explosion.

Pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceeding over the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been initiated.

