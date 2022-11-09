Consequences of Russian air strike on Kramatorsk: child was injured, 12 private houses and school were damaged. PHOTOS
According to preliminary data, the Russians fired a R-77 rocket over the city. As a result of the attack, an 8-year-old boy was injured, and 24 civilian objects were damaged.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the National Police.
"The shelling of Kramatorsk by the occupying forces took place yesterday around 04:00 p.m. The enemy rocket hit the residential sector. 12 private houses and a high-rise building, a school, 7 trade pavilions, and civilian cars were destroyed," the message says.
An investigative team and explosives experts worked on the spot. It is noted that the evidence of the Russian war crime was removed. The materials collected by the police will be sent to the SSU. Legal qualification - Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password