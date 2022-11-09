Last day, marines destroyed more than 30 invaders, air defense systems, 5 tanks and 2 enemy drones, - Navy. INFOGRAPHICS

The military units and units of the Marine Corps Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are part of the groups, continued to perform tasks related to repelling full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, last day, November 8, the marines destroyed 12 personnel, a tank, and 2 UAVs.

"Artillery military units and units of the Marine Command of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine prevented fire damage to the invaders, as a result of which our soldiers destroyed 20 invaders, 4 tanks, two trailer guns, an anti-aircraft missile complex, and 2 trucks.

The final losses of the enemy are being clarified," the message reads.

