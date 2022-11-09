Ruscists shelled Nikopol district from "Grad", hit house, civilian was killed, - RMA. PHOTO

This afternoon, the Russians again shelled the Nikopol region of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Valentin Reznichenko, reported this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"Grads hit the Marhanets community. One local resident was killed. A Russian projectile flew directly into a residential building," the message reads.

