Special forces of National Guard destroyed column of armored vehicles of occupiers in Donetsk region. PHOTOS
Fighters of the special purpose unit of the National Guard of Ukraine smashed the enemy column, destroying 3 tanks and 2 IFVs.
As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the press service of NGU.
"Special agents of the National Guard discovered and destroyed a column of enemy equipment in Donetsk region. As a result of fire damage, 3 tanks and 2 IFV along with their crews were destroyed," the report says.
The guards struck quickly and effectively with ATGMs and by dropping shells from the air with drones.
