Eight police officers in Kherson region are suspected of treason, - Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTOS

Under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General’s Office, eight employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine were notified of suspicion of treason (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As Censor.NET informs, the General Prosecutor's Office reports this.

According to the investigation, during the period of martial law, the employees of the structural units of the State Police in Kherson region, who took the oath of the employee of internal affairs bodies, remained in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region and went over to the side of the enemy.

They began their service in the pseudo-law enforcement agency "MD of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kherson region", created by the occupation authorities of the Russian Federation.

Precautionary measures in the form of detention were chosen for the suspects. The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by investigators of the Main Investigative Department of the SSU.

