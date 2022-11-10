In morning, Russians launched missile attack on Zaporizhzhia region. Agricultural enterprise was damaged. PHOTOS

Today, October 10, the Russian occupying forces launched a rocket attack on a settlement in the Zaporizhzhia region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the head of the RMA Oleksandr Starukh.

"The enemy will not calm down. Around 7 in the morning, 2 rockets, probably S-300, exploded on the territory of an agricultural enterprise in the Vilniansk region. Farm buildings and equipment were damaged," the report says.

According to preliminary data, there were no victims.








