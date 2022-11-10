In morning, Russians launched missile attack on Zaporizhzhia region. Agricultural enterprise was damaged. PHOTOS
Today, October 10, the Russian occupying forces launched a rocket attack on a settlement in the Zaporizhzhia region.
As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the head of the RMA Oleksandr Starukh.
"The enemy will not calm down. Around 7 in the morning, 2 rockets, probably S-300, exploded on the territory of an agricultural enterprise in the Vilniansk region. Farm buildings and equipment were damaged," the report says.
According to preliminary data, there were no victims.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password