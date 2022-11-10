ENG
Consequences of rocket attacks by Ruscists on 12 settlements in Donetsk region: 27 objects were damaged, there were killed and wounded. PHOTOS

The occupation army of the Russian Federation carried out 19 strikes in the Donetsk region. There are killed and wounded.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the National Police.

"The enemy carried out four fire attacks on Avdiivka and Bakhmut. Toretsk, Lyman, Mariinka, Velyka Novosilka, Pivnichne, villages of Lastochkyne, Novoselivka Persha, Karlivka, Druzhba, Pavlivka were also hit.

27 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged - 21 residential buildings, a gas pipe, a shop, an outbuilding, cars," the message reads.

It is noted that the Russians killed and wounded civilians in Bakhmut. Four private houses were damaged by enemy shells.

"From "Smerch" the occupiers fired at the village of Novoselivka Persha, there are wounded, houses were damaged. From "Hrad" the enemy hit Toretsk, we have injured civilians, and infrastructure objects, 5 apartment buildings, and 2 private houses were damaged.
The enemy hit the Lyman from "Uragan", wounding local residents. A person was killed in the village of Pavlivka of the Vuhledar community under artillery fire. There are wounded people in the village of Pivnichne," added the police of Donetsk region.


