Russian troops fired more than 50 heavy artillery and "Hrad" shells on Nikopol region, residential buildings and college were damaged. PHOTOS

The occupiers shelled three districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region - Marhanets, Nikopol, and Myrove.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Valentyn Reznychenko, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"The occupiers terrorized the Nikopol region all night long. Three districts, Marhanets, Nikopol, and Myrove, were under fire.

More than 50 shells from the Russian "Hrad" and heavy artillery flew there.

There were no casualties. The college and housing were damaged. The details of the attacks are being clarified," the statement said.

It is noted that in the rest of the districts, the night passed with sirens, but without enemy strikes, and for the moment it is calm.








