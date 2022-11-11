Rescuers recovered bodies of three victims from under rubble of apartment building in Mykolaiv. PHOTOS
In Mykolaiv, the bodies of three victims were recovered from the rubble of a 5-story building that was attacked by Russian invaders at night.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the mayor of the city Oleksandr Senkevych on Telegram.
"As of 09:20 a.m., rescuers have removed the bodies of three victims from the rubble of the residential building. The search and rescue operation is ongoing," the report says.
In turn, the State Emergency Service reported that people may still be under the rubble.
It is noted that 13 units involved from the State Emergency Service. technical and 68 personnel rescuers.
