ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10256 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
2 238 4

Rescuers recovered bodies of three victims from under rubble of apartment building in Mykolaiv. PHOTOS

In Mykolaiv, the bodies of three victims were recovered from the rubble of a 5-story building that was attacked by Russian invaders at night.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the mayor of the city Oleksandr Senkevych on Telegram.

"As of 09:20 a.m., rescuers have removed the bodies of three victims from the rubble of the residential building. The search and rescue operation is ongoing," the report says.

In turn, the State Emergency Service reported that people may still be under the rubble.

It is noted that 13 units involved from the State Emergency Service. technical and 68 personnel rescuers.

See more: At night, Russians shelled residential area of Mykolaiv, rocket hit 5-story building: two people were killed, two were injured. PHOTOS

Rescuers recovered bodies of three victims from under rubble of apartment building in Mykolaiv 01
Rescuers recovered bodies of three victims from under rubble of apartment building in Mykolaiv 02
Rescuers recovered bodies of three victims from under rubble of apartment building in Mykolaiv 03
Rescuers recovered bodies of three victims from under rubble of apartment building in Mykolaiv 04
Rescuers recovered bodies of three victims from under rubble of apartment building in Mykolaiv 05
Rescuers recovered bodies of three victims from under rubble of apartment building in Mykolaiv 06
Rescuers recovered bodies of three victims from under rubble of apartment building in Mykolaiv 07
Rescuers recovered bodies of three victims from under rubble of apartment building in Mykolaiv 08

Author: 

Mykolayiv (420) shoot out (14484) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (866) Senkevych Oleksandr (98)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 