Armed Forces of Ukraine won rare IFV-1AM "Basurmanin" in Kherson direction. PHOTO
The Ukrainian military won a rare Russian infantry fighting vehicle "Basurmanin". The equipment was seized in the Kherson direction.
This was reported by the Strategic Committee of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.
"Kherson continues to surprise with trophies. The AFU won a very rare IFV-1AM "Basurmanin". This is the modernization of APC-1 2018 with BM from APC-82A and 300 hp UTD-20S1 engine. Artificial product! It is known about 14 destroyed such BBMs and 4 trophy ones. But, as you know, there are not many trophies!" says the message.
