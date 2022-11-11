In north of Ukraine, wall is being built on border with Belarus, - PO. PHOTOS

Now, in the South, our people are meeting our military, and in the North, other work is boiling - here they are building a wall on the border with Belarus.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the deputy head of the PO Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

As noted, a ditch, an embankment, a reinforced concrete fence with barbed wire are engineering barriers being built in Volyn.

So, about 3 km of the border has already been arranged, and the work is ongoing. This is not all, but we will not reveal the details.

Works are also being carried out in Rivne and Zhytomyr regions.

As Tymoshenko notes, fortifications are being built and the border is being set up in the regions bordering the territory of Russia as well.

"Our border guards monitor the situation 24/7, have all the necessary equipment to see the enemy far in the rear. It is important that regional authorities and local businesses systematically work on the arrangement of the border. We all want protection, we do everything to stop even a hypothetical advance of the enemy. We are working systematically, simultaneously throughout Ukraine!" Tymoshenko noted.

Read more: Russia brings soldiers and equipment to Belarusian Baranovichi - Mass Media















